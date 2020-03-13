|
|
Alma F. Johnson, age 96, of Brockton, beloved wife of the late Avery E. Johnson, passed away on March 8, 2020, at her home in Brockton. She was born in West Bridgewater, daughter of the late Fred and Annie (Salisbury) Peckham. Alma worked at Snell Jones and Alden Products in Brockton. In 1948 she married Avery and together they raised three children. She enjoyed country music, gardening, crocheting, reading, playing scrabble and cards, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She is survived by her children, Lynne, Mark, and John and his wife Sherry. She is also survived by her grandson, Avery and many nieces and nephews. Alma was predeceased by four sisters, Helen, Edna, Elsa and Alberta. At the family's request, services will be private. Arrangements provided by Southeast Funeral Home, 93 Center St., North Easton. To leave an online condolence please visit www.southeastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2020