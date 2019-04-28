|
Alvaro T. Ferreira, 89, formerly of Hanover, died April 20, 2019, in North Fort Myers, Fla. Affectionately known as Papa, Alvaro was born in Hyde Park and was an employee of the railroad for over 40 years working for both Amtrak and Penn Central. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed playing bingo and was an avid fisherman and hunter while living in Mass. Alvaro was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Joanne G. (Marques) Ferreira. He leaves his daughters, Vienna Blinstrub, her husband Paul, Venetia Venuti, her husband Ben, and son, Joseph Ferreira; as well as grandchildren, Mason Blinstrub and Vienna Dwyer, her husband Jeremy and son Raiden, Papa's only great-grandson. Per Alvaro's request, there are no services.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2019