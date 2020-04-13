|
Alverdo M. "Dody" Whooten of Hyde Park and Hanson passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 under the care of his loving and compassionate caregivers at St. Joseph Manor in Brockton. It is assumed that he succumbed to the shock of the dim prospects of being able to watch his beloved Boston sports teams compete in their playoff bids. That, coupled with the Red Sox cancelling opening day for the first time ever, was the final straw. Dody was married for 61 years to the love of his life, the late Helen (Labute) Whooten. He was the devoted father of five children, Shirley Kelley of Port Ritchey, Fla., Wellesley and his fiancee Katie Gilfeather of Assonet, Jeanne Saya and her husband Michael of Hanson, Patricia Fandel and her husband Paul of Mulberry, Fla., and Paul and his fiancee Joanne Rydings of Middleboro. Dear brother of Roger Whooten and his wife Carmella of Millis. He was also predeceased by seven siblings, Marion Wilson and Wellesley, Gordon, William, Robert, Richard and Ronald Whooten. Dody was Grampa to 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren. Born in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, on November 22, 1920, he came to the United States at the age of 3. Son of the late Roy and Adeline (Horton) Whooten. Dody proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the South Pacific. He later worked in the oil delivery business for over 40 years, where his customers were also his friends. To Dody, a stranger was just a friend that he hadn't met yet. Dody started playing golf at the age of 65. His prowess on the golf course was firmly established at the age of 75 when he got a hole-in-one, one of his proudest moments. He played golf until he was 85. Dody enjoyed many good years at the Hanson Senior Center, acquiring many lasting friendships. He was also a life long member of the American Legion in Hyde Park. Sunday mornings was his time for listening to big band music and Frank Sinatra. But Dody's biggest love was sports. He enjoyed all of them, but especially his beloved Red Sox. He loved reading the Boston Globe from front to back and he devoured the sports page. He knew more statistics than some sports writers. His greatest joy was watching them finally win the World Series in 2004. He even got to rub elbows with his baseball hero Ted Williams. Dody loved his grandchildren, from the oldest to the youngest. He thoroughly enjoyed being entertained by them. Over the years, he loved watching them play sports of any kind. They always knew he was in the stands cheering them on. They all have many happy memories of time spent with him. Dody's family extends their deepest gratitude to the entire staff of St. Joseph Manor for their continuous and devoted care over the years. All services are private due to the current health concerns. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hanson Senior Center, 132 Maquan Street, Hanson, MA 02341. To sign Dody's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 13, 2020