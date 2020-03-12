|
Anastacia G. (George) Ellard, of Holbrook, passed away on March 9, 2020, at the age of 100. Born, raised and educated in Holbrook, Anastacia was a true lifelong resident of the town. For many years, she worked at the Holbrook Post Office as a clerk. She was a member of the Holbrook Historical Society, Friends of the Library, the church choir, and the Republic Town Committee. Anastacia enjoyed going to the beach and summering down on Cape Cod. She was a kind and loving woman who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. She was the loving mother of Bruce Ellard and his wife Melissa of Conn., and the late L. Jeani Kahl of Wareham; loving mother-in-law of Peter Kahl; devoted grandmother of Richard Ellard (Melissa McLaughlin), Alex Kahl and Jamie Shufelt (Tim). Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, March 13, from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 S. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook. A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, March 14, at 10:30 a.m. in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Holbrook. For directions or to leave a sympathy message, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2020