Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea Drosos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrea Drosos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrea Drosos Obituary
Andrea (Kolentsas) Drosos, 76, of Brockton passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Baypointe Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Brockton. She was the wife of the late Peter Drosos. Born June 5, 1943, in Argos, Greece, she was the daughter of the late Panayotis and Hariklea (Ouzonis) Kolentsas. She is survived by her loving children, John Drosos and his wife Michelle, Karen Drosos, Elaine Drosos and Alex Drosos; beloved grandchildren, Peter W. Drosos, Lauren E.A. Drosos and Olivia A. Drosos; brother, John Kolentsas and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379, or the ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter, 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062. All services are private. Russellpicafuneralhome.com
Published in The Enterprise on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now