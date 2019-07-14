|
Andrea (Kolentsas) Drosos, 76, of Brockton passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Baypointe Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Brockton. She was the wife of the late Peter Drosos. Born June 5, 1943, in Argos, Greece, she was the daughter of the late Panayotis and Hariklea (Ouzonis) Kolentsas. She is survived by her loving children, John Drosos and his wife Michelle, Karen Drosos, Elaine Drosos and Alex Drosos; beloved grandchildren, Peter W. Drosos, Lauren E.A. Drosos and Olivia A. Drosos; brother, John Kolentsas and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379, or the ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter, 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062. All services are private. Russellpicafuneralhome.com
Published in The Enterprise on July 14, 2019