Angela R. "Angie" Balboni, 97 years old, died peacefully on November 26, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty five years, Elmer R. Balboni, her beloved daughter, Linda Bardorf, her son-in-law, Dr. Paul Bardorf, her sister, Virginia Filippetti, brothers, Michael, Albert, and Larry Folloni, her nieces, Frances Filippetti Morast, and Rosalie Filippetti Ghelfi, her nephew, Richard Filippetti, and many sisters- and brothers-in-law. She is survived by her son, Richard Balboni of Derry, N.H.; brother, John Folloni (Marie) of East Greenwich, R.I.; grandsons, Stephen Bardorf of Phoenix, Ariz., Dr. Christopher Bardorf (Mikalle) of Denver, Colo., Michael Bardorf (Diane) of New City, N.Y., Brian Bardorf (Jaime) of Atlanta, Ga., Wendy Grant; and great-grandchildren, Jake, Hailey, and Madeleine Bardorf and Nolan and Carly Grant. She is also survived by her niece and caretaker, Helen Filippetti Preti of Virginia Beach, Va.; and by many nieces and nephews, who loved her dearly. Angie and Elmer welcomed many of them into their home for extended periods of time when they had a need for their support. She was born in Bridgewater, Mass., to the late John Folloni and Maria Lombardi. Angie and her husband, along with his brothers, opened the Brockton Auto Wash in 1949. They moved to Manchester, N.H., in 1957, when the brothers opened their second car wash, the Manchester Auto Wash. Angie was an avid golfer, who played until she was ninety years old. She was proud of the three holes-in-one that she made over her golfing years. She was a member of the Manchester Country Club in Bedford, N.H., and the Buckhorn Country Club in Valrico, Fla. She moved to Florida after Elmer passed away and made many friends in her new community. She always volunteered to drive her friends to bridge or dominos or to teach them how to be part of the weekly bridge games. It is difficult to compress a life of giving to a few paragraphs. Angie made a difference in the lives of many, in spite of the daily pain she privately suffered over the loss of her daughter, Linda. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech St. in Manchester, N.H., followed by a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 172 Belmont St., Manchester. Encrypytment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Angie's name be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453, to Ovations for the Cure-Frances Morast Fund 79 Main St., Suite 202, Framingham, MA 01702 or to the . Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 4, 2019