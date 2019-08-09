Home

Angelina Figera


1921 - 2019
Angelina (Voci) Figera, 97, of Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at BayPointe Nursing Home in Brockton. She was the wife of the late Thomas Figera. The daughter of the late Antonio Voci and Addolorata (Petti) Voci, Angelina was born October 21, 1921. She was a housewife, caregiver, and gardener. Angelina is survived by her niece, Paula A. Croce; nephew, Ted Croce and his wife Nancy; great-niece, Rebecca and her husband Paul Damiani; and several nieces, nephews and stepchildren. Angelina was also the sister of the late Philomena M. (Voci-Croce) DiNunno and sister-in-law of the late Edmund A. Croce and Angelo DiNunno. All services were private.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 9, 2019
