Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Brower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Brower

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann Brower Obituary
Ann (Kurey) Brower, age 81, of Bridgewater, formerly of Brockton, died May 16, 2019, after a period of failing health. She was the loving wife of the late Benjamin N. Brower. Ann was born, raised and educated in the Boston area, daughter of the late John and Nancy (Zagami) Kurey. She started her family in St. Louis, Mo., before moving to Brockton, where she lived for fifty years. She had worked as a long term employee of Pitman Company of Canton. Ann is survived by three daughters, Linda McCann, Karen Chase and Susan E. LaFratta; and three sons, James N. Brower, Gary S. Brower and Kevin J. Brower; nine grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. She was the sister of the late Nancy Norton. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. with a funeral service at 6:30 p.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ann's name may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379, www.oldcolonyhospice.org/donation-overview. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now