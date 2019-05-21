|
|
Ann (Kurey) Brower, age 81, of Bridgewater, formerly of Brockton, died May 16, 2019, after a period of failing health. She was the loving wife of the late Benjamin N. Brower. Ann was born, raised and educated in the Boston area, daughter of the late John and Nancy (Zagami) Kurey. She started her family in St. Louis, Mo., before moving to Brockton, where she lived for fifty years. She had worked as a long term employee of Pitman Company of Canton. Ann is survived by three daughters, Linda McCann, Karen Chase and Susan E. LaFratta; and three sons, James N. Brower, Gary S. Brower and Kevin J. Brower; nine grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. She was the sister of the late Nancy Norton. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. with a funeral service at 6:30 p.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ann's name may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379, www.oldcolonyhospice.org/donation-overview. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 21, 2019