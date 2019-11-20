Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
2 Maquan Street
Hanson, MA 02341
781-293-2020
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
2 Maquan St., corner Rte. 14 and 58
Hanson, MA
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Cemetery
Rockland, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Conant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann C. Conant


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann C. Conant Obituary
Ann C. (Kelleher) Conant, 80, of East Bridgewater, passed away at home on November 16, 2019, after a long illness. Born June 30, 1939, in Weymouth and raised in Abington, she was the daughter of the late John E. and Grace M. (Maloney) Kelleher. Ann loved antiquing, at one time owning her own shop in East Bridgewater. She was very athletic in high school and extremely active into her later years in life. Ann also enjoyed traveling. Most of all, she was dedicated to her family and friends. She loved spending time with family, a proud grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ann was the beloved wife of the late Joseph B. Conant. Devoted mother of Joseph P. Conant and his wife Katherine of Bridgewater, Dennis M. Conant of Florida, Carla A. Conant of Bridgewater, the late Daniel K. Conant, and her daughter in law Delores Hannon. Dear sister of Mary Thetonia of Rockland and the late Paul Kelleher. Cherished grandmother of 4 and great-grandmother of 5. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan St., corner Rte. 14 and 58, Hanson on Thursday, November 21 from 6-8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Rockland on Friday at 10 a.m. For directions and to sign Ann's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -