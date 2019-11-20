|
Ann C. (Kelleher) Conant, 80, of East Bridgewater, passed away at home on November 16, 2019, after a long illness. Born June 30, 1939, in Weymouth and raised in Abington, she was the daughter of the late John E. and Grace M. (Maloney) Kelleher. Ann loved antiquing, at one time owning her own shop in East Bridgewater. She was very athletic in high school and extremely active into her later years in life. Ann also enjoyed traveling. Most of all, she was dedicated to her family and friends. She loved spending time with family, a proud grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ann was the beloved wife of the late Joseph B. Conant. Devoted mother of Joseph P. Conant and his wife Katherine of Bridgewater, Dennis M. Conant of Florida, Carla A. Conant of Bridgewater, the late Daniel K. Conant, and her daughter in law Delores Hannon. Dear sister of Mary Thetonia of Rockland and the late Paul Kelleher. Cherished grandmother of 4 and great-grandmother of 5. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan St., corner Rte. 14 and 58, Hanson on Thursday, November 21 from 6-8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Rockland on Friday at 10 a.m. For directions and to sign Ann's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 20, 2019