Ann E. (Johnson) Swiderskiof Stoughton passed away after a lengthy illness June 5, 2019, at the age of 66. Beloved wife of Michael "Skip" C. Swiderski for 47 years, she was the loving mother of Holly A. Swiderski-Sommers and her husband Mark of Randolph and Christopher M. Swiderski of Taunton; daughter of the late Carl and Elizabeth (Vayda) Johnson; sister of Steven Johnson of Ga., the late Eva Geoppo and Carl Johnson Jr. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews, extended family, two granddogs and three grandcats. Ann was born in Boston, grew up in Randolph and attended Randolph High School. She had lived in Stoughton for the past 30 years. Her greatest joys came from spending time with family and friends, watching General Hospital, doing crosswords, shopping, listening to music, and taking long car rides with her husband into the city or to Nantasket Beach. She will be fondly remembered and lovingly missed by all who knew her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral Mass Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. James Church, 560 Page St., Stoughton. Committal services will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to PAWS New England (https://pawsnewengland.com). To leave a sympathy message, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., Randolph.
Published in The Enterprise on June 17, 2019