Ann J. (Hallisey) Butler, age 77, of Brockton, died July 4, 2020, at her home under the care of her family and hospice. She was the wife of the late Edward P. Butler, Jr. Ann was born and raised in Brockton, a daughter of the late Patrick and Catherine (OReilly) Hallisey and lived in the city for most of her life. A 1961 graduate of Brockton High School, Ann also received her bachelors degree from Bridgewater State College. She taught elementary school briefly in New Jersey and the Kennedy School in Brockton. She left teaching to become a stay at home mom and was devoted to her family and home. Ann will be remembered as a sweet and kind woman who made friends with everyone she met. She was loved by all. Most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Ann is survived by her two sons, James P. Butler and his wife Maureen of Milton and Michael D. Butler of Brockton. She was the cherished grandmother of Julia, Brendan and Ava Butler and sister of Mary Carroll (wife of the late Jim) of Killingworth, CT and Joan Colombo and her husband Salvatore of Bridgewater. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Wednesday, 4-7 p.m. In following COVID guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed. A procession will gather at the funeral home on Thursday at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 10 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. Please consider making a donation in Anns name to JDRF, 60 Walnut Street, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. For online condolences and corrections please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com
.