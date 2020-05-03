|
|
Ann J. Corkum of East Bridgewater, loving protector of her family, passed away April 29, 2020, in the All American Assisted Living in Hanson, at the age of 77. Ann was born in Brockton, daughter of the late Eileen (Toomey) and John Hallisey. Mrs. Corkum was raised and educated in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School. Ann enjoyed cooking, gardening, flower arranging decorating and traveling but enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family. Ann worked 30 years in medical patient services. Wife of the late John Joseph Corkum. Mother of Lea Ellen Coyle and her husband Stephen and the late William David Corkum, Cindy Ann Clancy and Colleen Marie Hammond. Sister of William P. Hallisey and the late John J. Hallisey, Jr and Beatrice Duff. Grandmother of Kaleigh Ann Coyle, Jason Joseph Clancy, Brian Patrick Hammond and Kristina Leigh Hammond. Great-grandmother of Collin Clancy. After the Covid-19 service restrictions are lifted, services for Ann will be held. For online guest bookm www.ccgfuneralhome.com, Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on May 3, 2020