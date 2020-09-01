1/1
Ann M. Mello
Ann Marie (Pacheco) Mello 68, of Brockton, MA passed away on August 29th, 2020. She was the wife of Louis Norman Mello to whom she would of been married for 47 years on September 1. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Noemia (Medeiros) and Rodrigo Pacheco. She had been the Owner of Pines Day Care Center in Brockton. In addition to her husband, she leaves 2 daughters and a son, Melissa Monson (Husband Doug) of Brockton, Peter Mello (Wife Maura) of Easton and Stephanie Mello (domestic partner Jason Van Over) of Los Angeles. She also leaves her grandchildren Andrew, Emma and Samuel Monson along with Peter Mello Jr., Noemia, Preston and Rosemary Mello. She was the sister of the late Peter Pacheco and John Pacheco. Ann is also survived by a sister-in-law Maureen Maguire and a special cousin Lorraine Moniz.. A Private Mass will be held on Friday, September 4th at 9am at St. Mary's Cathedral in Fall River. Visitation is omitted. Social distancing to be respected due to Covid precautions. In lieu of flowers, a random act of kindness may be be performed in her memory. Arrangements are with the A F Almeida & Son Funeral Home. Please visit the website at www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book.

Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 1, 2020
