Ann M. (Perella) Wescott, of Middleboro, formerly of Randolph, passed away on peacefully on March 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 71. Born and raised in Boston, Ann graduated from Cathedral High School. For several years she had worked as a bookkeeper for a medical supply company. In her free time, Ann was a passionate reader, sometimes reading a book or two a day, however, spending time with her family is what brought her the most joy. A devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother, Ann will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Ann was the beloved wife of Fred Wescott; loving mother of Eric Wescott and his loving companion Alison Ramsay of Middleboro and the late Jennifer Cloonan; devoted sister of Jean Fairney of W. Roxbury, Mario Perella of Abington, Joseph Perella of Hanson, John Perella of Everett, Elizabeth Conley of Plainville, Michael Perella of Easton and the late Nicholas Perella; dear "Nana" to Cameron, Brieann, Anthony, Madison and Kennedy; and "Great Nana" to Lilah. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, March 15, from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 16, at 10 a.m. in St. Bernadette Church, 1031 No. Main St., Randolph. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2019