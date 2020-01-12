|
Ann Marie (Nilsson) Chase, 88, a lifelong resident of Brockton, died January 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A 1949 graduate of Brockton High School, she later graduated from Simmons College in 1953 and worked for several years at Children's Hospital in Boston. In later years, Ann Marie worked at Gilchrist's, Jordan Marsh, and Macy's. She was active in both the Cub and Girl Scouts and was a member of the College Club of Brockton for several years. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and gardening, but especially loved watching her grandchildren play sports. Ann Marie was the wife of the late Donald B. Chase; beloved mother of Scott N. Chase of Ormond Beach, FL, Leslie Chase and her husband Frank Connolly of Brockton, Christine Chase Dawson and her husband Donald of Bridgewater, and Steven D. Chase and his wife Tami of Bridgewater; and a loving grandmother of Andrew, Kevin, Christopher and Sarah Dawson, and Adam and Julia Chase. A private family memorial will be held. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 12, 2020