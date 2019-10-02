Home

Ann Marie McEnelly Obituary
Ann Marie (MacPherson) McEnelly, lifelong resident of Brockton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, September 29, 2019, at the age 67. Beloved wife of 47 years to John E. "Jack" McEnelly, she was the loving mother of Kristen A. Barnes and her husband Richard of Bridgewater and John A. McEnelly and his wife Kelly of Shirley; devoted sister of Jane D'Arcy of Norton, Nancy MacPherson of Holbrook and the late Donald MacPherson; daughter of the late Donald and Rosemarie (Spagna) MacPherson; dear "Grammy" of Emma and Avery Barnes and Landon and Juliet McEnelly. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Ann Marie was a graduate of Brockton High School and Bridgewater State University, where she earned a master's degree in Education. She was a retired social worker for the Commonwealth of Mass. Dept. of Mental Health, where she had worked for over 20 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral Mass Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church, Avon. At the family's request, visiting hours have been omitted. Burial will take place in St. Michael Cemetery, Avon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. To leave a sympathy message, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com. Arrangement are under the direction of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., Randolph.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 2, 2019
