|
|
Ann (Reardon) Turner, 85, of Bedford, N.H., formerly of Whitman, Mass., passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020, surrounded by her 4 children and loving husband of 60 years. Ann was born December 1, 1934, in Weymouth, Mass., to Robert and Louise (Sweeney) Reardon. She was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School in Brockton, Mass., and earned her diploma from Chamberlain's School of Retail in Boston in 1954. Ann worked as an assistant buyer for Jay's Bridal Salon until 1959, worked a brief time at New England Telephone and then raised her family with her husband in Whitman, Mass. In 1984, Ann became a clerk in the Probate Court in Brockton, Mass., for 15 years. Ann was an active member of Holy Ghost Parish and lived in Whitman, Mass., for most of her life before moving to Bedford, N.H., in 2017. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, the beach and being with family, whom she loved with all her heart. She will be remembered for her grace, her altruism and her beauty, inside and out. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Turner; her children, Michael Turner and Lauren, Ann Marie (Turner) Smith and George, Christine (Turner) Phillips and David, Greg Turner and Sue; her grandchildren, Brian Smith, Michael Smith and Danielle, Kyle Turner, Nolan Turner, Aine Phillips (deceased), Bella Phillips and Emma Turner; and her siblings Robert Reardon and Ann Marie, Mary Johnson and John, Rosalie Kelly (deceased) and John, Brian Reardon (deceased) and Marybeth. Her funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, at 1:30 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman. Interment will follow in the St James Cemetery, Whitman. Visiting hours will be held prior to her service from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Aine Center for Grieving Children and Families at www.friendsofaine.com. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 7, 2020