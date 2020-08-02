1/1
Ann W.H. Chin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann W.H. Chin, age 93, of Brockton, died July 27, 2020, at her home. She was the devoted wife of the late James L. Chin for 67 years. Ann was born and raised in Guangdong, China, a daughter of the late YeMin Chen and JiuYing Zhu. Before immigrating to the United States seventy-one years ago, she was a teacher in Guangdong. Ann worked together with her husband James Chin in operating Jimmys Laundry in the Campello section of Brockton for over fifty years. In 2000 they were named Citizens of the Year by the City of Brockton. Ann was a past president of the womans chapter of the Lee Club in Boston. In her free time, Ann enjoyed feeding the birds and loved watching the stock market and investing with her dear and trusted friend and advisor Paul Ockers. Ann will be remembered as a loving wife and mother devoted to her family. In 1985 she sponsored her four sisters and their families, a total of thirteen people, to immigrate to the United States. As the eldest daughter of eight sisters, she took her responsibility for taking care of her extended family seriously and for ensuring harmony between all members. Ann was especially proud of her children and their accomplishments. Her son Richard became a judge and was the first Asian American appointed to the bench in 1989 by Governor Michael Dukakis. Her daughter Barbara also became a lawyer who is now a Senior Associate with Mintz Levin in Boston. Ann was the mother of Richard J. Chin and his wife June of Brockton and Barbara C. Kehoe and her husband Chris of Hingham. She was the loving grandmother of Laurie Sayres, Jamie Chin, Christin Kehoe and Kerin Kehoe. She was also the sister of Chen YuTun, Chen H. Ying, Chen H. Qing, Chen H. Xui, Chen H. Mei, Chen H. Sue and Chen H. Sun. Private family services have been held. Condolences to her family made be sent to www.conleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conley Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved