Ann W.H. Chin, age 93, of Brockton, died July 27, 2020, at her home. She was the devoted wife of the late James L. Chin for 67 years. Ann was born and raised in Guangdong, China, a daughter of the late YeMin Chen and JiuYing Zhu. Before immigrating to the United States seventy-one years ago, she was a teacher in Guangdong. Ann worked together with her husband James Chin in operating Jimmys Laundry in the Campello section of Brockton for over fifty years. In 2000 they were named Citizens of the Year by the City of Brockton. Ann was a past president of the womans chapter of the Lee Club in Boston. In her free time, Ann enjoyed feeding the birds and loved watching the stock market and investing with her dear and trusted friend and advisor Paul Ockers. Ann will be remembered as a loving wife and mother devoted to her family. In 1985 she sponsored her four sisters and their families, a total of thirteen people, to immigrate to the United States. As the eldest daughter of eight sisters, she took her responsibility for taking care of her extended family seriously and for ensuring harmony between all members. Ann was especially proud of her children and their accomplishments. Her son Richard became a judge and was the first Asian American appointed to the bench in 1989 by Governor Michael Dukakis. Her daughter Barbara also became a lawyer who is now a Senior Associate with Mintz Levin in Boston. Ann was the mother of Richard J. Chin and his wife June of Brockton and Barbara C. Kehoe and her husband Chris of Hingham. She was the loving grandmother of Laurie Sayres, Jamie Chin, Christin Kehoe and Kerin Kehoe. She was also the sister of Chen YuTun, Chen H. Ying, Chen H. Qing, Chen H. Xui, Chen H. Mei, Chen H. Sue and Chen H. Sun. Private family services have been held. Condolences to her family made be sent to www.conleyfuneralhome.com
