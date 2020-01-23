Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Buteau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna C. Buteau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna C. Buteau Obituary
Anna C. "Ann" (Vella) Buteau, age 97, of Brockton, died January 20, 2020, at the Hannah BG Shaw Home in Middleboro. Anna was the loving wife of the late Albert H. Buteau Sr. Born and raised in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Augusta) Vella. She was a graduate of St. Patrick's School. Anna loved time spent with her family and cooking traditional Italian meals for them. She also enjoyed shopping. Anna is survived by a son, Albert H. Buteau Jr. and his wife Lois of Raynham, two granddaughters, Catherine Dalton and her husband Andy and Christine Buteau, three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Victoria and Andrew Dalton; and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Paul, Angelo, Michael, Salvatore and Charles Vella. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Friday, January 24, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. and burial in Melrose Cemetery. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -