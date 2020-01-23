|
Anna C. "Ann" (Vella) Buteau, age 97, of Brockton, died January 20, 2020, at the Hannah BG Shaw Home in Middleboro. Anna was the loving wife of the late Albert H. Buteau Sr. Born and raised in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Augusta) Vella. She was a graduate of St. Patrick's School. Anna loved time spent with her family and cooking traditional Italian meals for them. She also enjoyed shopping. Anna is survived by a son, Albert H. Buteau Jr. and his wife Lois of Raynham, two granddaughters, Catherine Dalton and her husband Andy and Christine Buteau, three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Victoria and Andrew Dalton; and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Paul, Angelo, Michael, Salvatore and Charles Vella. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Friday, January 24, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. and burial in Melrose Cemetery. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 23, 2020