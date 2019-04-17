|
Anna James, 73 of Duxbury passed away on April 12, 2019 at Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston after a brief illness. Anna was born in Brockton, and raised on Cape Cod. She graduated from Barnstable High School in 1964 and went on the earn her Nursing Degree from Childrens Hospital School of Nursing in 1968. A majority of her career was spent working at Brigham and Womens Hospital in the Burn/Trauma ICU, retiring in 2006. In her free time, Anna enjoyed gardening, going to yard sales, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Anna was the beloved daughter of the late Leonard and Elinor Winberg of Duxbury, predeceased by her brothers Leonard Winberg Jr. and David Winberg. She is survived by her daughters Heidi A. James of Whitman and Kristen A. Nichols of Duxbury, son-in-law Ernest T. Nichols, grandsons Hunter R. Nichols, Cameron J. Nichols and Ernesto Munoz-Nichols, sister-in-law Judith Winberg and several cousins, nieces, nephews and a great-grandson. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Church, 410 Washington St. in Duxbury, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Annas name to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home Kingston
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 17, 2019