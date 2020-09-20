1/1
Anna M. Blackman
Anna Mae (Robbins) Blackman, 83, of Brockton, passed away on April 12, 2020. A 1954 graduate of Brockton High School, she later enjoyed being a lunch woman there for many years. Christmas Eve meant the world to Anna, she planned this holiday for months and made sure her family had a special Christmas Eve gathering every year without fail. Anna adored all of her grandchildren and looked forward to precious visits with them. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, which she was skilled at. Anna loved her shopping days with the Saturday Girls and day trips to the Plymouth waterfront and Onset Beach. Anna was the daughter of the late Marion Welch and Edward Robbins; loving wife of the late Paul F. Blackman for 25 years; beloved mother of Paul Tatro of Whitman, Ronald Tatro and Robert Tatro, both of Brockton; Raylene Vajgrt of New Hampshire, and the late Raymond Tatro Jr.; sister of Edward Robbins of Easton, Ralph Robbins of West Bridgewater, and the late John Robbins, Howard Robbins, Fay Whitten, and Carol Eldridge; grandmother of 14; great-grandmother of 9; former wife of the late Raymond Tatro Sr.; stepmother of David Blackman and Tracy Brown; dear friend of the late Vivian Ardis Gay for over 50 years; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to memorial calling hours on Friday, Sept. 25, from 4-6 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. memorial service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, and a graveside service on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. at Melrose Cemetery, 160 North Pearl St., Brockton. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.

Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Melrose Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
