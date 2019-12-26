Home

Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Anna M. DiGravio Obituary
Anna M. (Bacci) DiGravio, age 92, of Brockton passed away December 20, 2019 at Baypointe Skilled Nursing and Rehab. Anna was the beloved wife for 62 years of Nello E. DiGravio. She was born in San Gimignano, Italy, daughter of the late Giuseppe and Enrichetta (Frosali) Bacci. Anna was the loving mother of Alan DiGravio of Brooklyn, NY and Gina Wilczewski and her husband John of Bridgewater. She cherished her grandchildren Emily and Jack Wilczewski of Bridgewater and her many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Saturday, December 28, from 10-11a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11a.m. Burial in Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree. Donations in Annas name may be made to the Boston Childrens Hospital, 300 Longwood Avenue, Boston, MA 02115 or the . For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 26, 2019
