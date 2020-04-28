|
Anna M. Lascuola of Brockton, formerly of East Boston, passed April 25, 2020, at age 83. Loving wife of the late Enrico V. Lascuola; Beloved daughter of the late Antoinette (Nardone) and Emanuel Coscia; Loving mother of Jean Hayden and husband Robert of Abington, Rick Lascuola and wife Linda of Brockton, and Keith Lascuola and wife Mellissa of Brockton; Loving grandmother of Tiffany Hayden, Bobby Hayden, Jennifer Lascuola, Nick Lascuola, and Dax Lascuola; Loving sister of Jean Argenzio and the late William, Ralphie Coscia, Franny Coscia, Dottie ONeil, Louise Mahoney, and Helen Leopard. Also, survived by great-granddaughter Carlie Hayden and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Anna loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved passing time on her deck with her friends and family. She enjoyed traveling (Florida, Hawaii, New Hampshire), bingo, craft fairs, flea markets, Teddy bear collecting, doll collecting, crocheting, loved crime dramas, and loved crafts like ceramics. Anna will always be known for her Sunday dinners and Cavatelli and meatballs. All services will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude or the . Please sign our online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2020