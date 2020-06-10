Anna Perry-Bean, 85, of Worcester, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 7, 2020, with her daughter Mary and Brenda by her side. The past 7 months, dear sister Brenda never left her, making sure she had the best care. She leaves her former husband, Joseph W. Bean Sr., her children, Mary Elizabeth and her husband Ucef, Joseph Bean and his wife Deborah, Anna Leroy, James Bean and his wife Michelle, Jack Bean and his wife Deborah and Brenda Bean. She also leaves behind several grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as great great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her children, Rena, Fred and John and her seven siblings. She was born in Taunton, the daughter of Alonso Monteiro and Mary Lima Perry and graduated from Taunton High School. For over 30 years, Anna worked as a CNA at Marion Manor and Oakhill Nursing Home. Anna was a strong woman that enjoyed making people laugh from her singing, acting and jokes. She had a zest for life. Her most precious joy were her children. Her life had many struggles which made her stronger. She made sure her children never went without, even though she did. Her family will miss her and will think about her every day. They are bringing her to one of her favorite homes, to be by her son, Fred in Middleborough. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, at 12:30 p.m. in St. Marys Cemetery, 340 Center Street, Middleborough. Calling hours are Thursday, June 11, from 5 until 7 p.m. in O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester. Social distancing and face masks will be mandatory. oconnorbrothers.com
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 10, 2020.