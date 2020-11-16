1/1
Anna R. Goodin
Anna R. Goodin, age 93, of East Bridgewater, died November 13, 2020, at Life Care Center of West Bridgewater. She was the wife of the late Walter E. Goodin. Anna was born and raised in Brockton, one of ten children of the late Pasquale and (Rose) Orlando Pinnetti. Since 1963 she had resided in East Bridgewater. Anna was a homemaker devoted to caring for her family and home. She enjoyed working around her home and yard and was always ready to give you a helping hand. She also enjoyed rug hooking and ceramics. Most importantly, Anna enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Anna was the loving mother of Maryann Michienzi and her husband Frank of West Bridgewater; loving grandmother of Frank Michienzi and his wife Tracey and Gina Ford and her husband Michael; and loving great grandmother of Mikey Michienzi, and Lily and Jack Ford. She is also survived by one sister, Rosemarie Merolli of New Bedford and many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Conley Funeral Home 138 Belmont St. (rte.123) Brockton on Thursday 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Ann Church, West Bridgewater at 10a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. In following COVID guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed at the church and cemetery. For online condolences and directions please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.

Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
NOV
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
