Anne E. Trask of Abington died peacefully April 25, 2019. Anne was born in Abington, the only child of the late Ralph S. and Constance Trask. She graduated from Abington High School in 1950 and went on to the Bridgewater State Teachers College where she pledged Kappa Delta Pi. After her graduation in 1953, she began her teaching career in Brockton. She also attended Harvard University Graduate School of Education earning her PhD. in education in 1964. Anne also co-authored a book entitled "The Sex Factor and the Management of Schools" which was published in 1976. Anne was interested in many things but especially the advancement of women in the work place. After retirement, she enjoyed reading, writing and social engagements with friends. She leaves behind two cousins, Marden Quain and Susan Breuer of California; and many, many friends at Chestnut Glen in Abington, where she resided for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to her services on Friday, May 3, at 11 a.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman. Visitation will be held one hour prior to her service from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Harvard University School of Education, Cambridge, MA. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 1, 2019