Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
122 Canton Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Anne M. Andrews


1928 - 2019
Anne M. (Tucker) Andrews, 91, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Marian Manor Nursing Home in Taunton after a period of declining health. She was the wife of the late David J. Andrews. Born in Boston, she was raised and educated in Stoughton and was a graduate of Stoughton High School. She was a longtime resident of Stoughton, before moving to Taunton in 1993. She was a dedicated mother and homemaker. Later in her life, she worked at Callanan's Stoughton Variety Store in Stoughton for several years. Mrs. Andrews was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. In her free time, she enjoyed knitting, cooking and crafts. Mrs. Andrews was the mother of Patricia M. Chiocca and her husband Paul of Raynham, Stephen J. Andrews and his wife Donna of Florida, Mark D. Andrews of Onset, Thomas T. Andrews and his wife Jackie of California and Irene M. Herlihy and her husband Stephen of Taunton. She was the sister of Elizabeth Switzer of Easton and the late Jeanne Eagles, Virginia St. Germain, Mary Connolly and Dorothy Sellars. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27), Stoughton on Tuesday, October 22, at 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Stoughton at 11:30 a.m. Visiting hours Monday from 4 - 8 p.m. Interment will take place at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Donations in Anne's memory may be made to Fidelis Hospice, 25 Railroad Square, Haverhill, MA 01832. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2019
