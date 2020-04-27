|
|
Annette (Paysnick) Pessin, of Brockton, Mass., entered into eternal rest on April 23, 2020 at the age of 98, after a brief but valiant fight with Covid-19. Born in Boston, Mass., the daughter of the late Jacob and Bessie (Fruitman) Paysnick, of Russia. She was predeceased by seven siblings: the late Janet Silverman, Bernard Paysnick, Abraham (AI) Paysnick, Hyman Stone, Bertha Zinman, Mildred Rubenstein, and Esther Paysnick. Beloved wife of the late Lester Pessin, and loving mother of Eileen Kreisman and her partner Robert Jacobs of Renton, Wash.; Stuart Pessin and his wife Becky of Acushnet, Mass.; Lori Lafargue and her fiancee David Rienks of Brockton, Mass. Cherished Bubbie (grandmother) of Rachael Erwin, Joshua Lafargue and his wife Stacy, Matthew Lafargue and his wife Elizabeth, Sarah-Ellen Pessin, and the late Julie Kriesman and Jill Kriesman. Adoring Bubbie-Nette (great-grandmother) to Olivia Erwin, Julianna and Elijah Lafargue, and Logan Lafargue. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and was honorary "Bubbie" to numerous friends and their families. Her family began in a three-decker house in Mattapan, where her mother-in-law, Rebecca Pessin lived below, and her sister-in-law Ida Berger's family above. The area was steeped in religious and traditional values that became part of who she was. She moved her growing family to Brockton in 1958, where she enjoyed being the hostess for family gatherings, as the rest of the family eventually moved from Mattapan to the suburbs. She loved her religion and especially its rich traditions, and was a member of the congregations and Sisterhoods of Temple Beth Emunah and Temple Israel. Her family will always hold dear the memories of her "benching lacht", lighting the Sabbath candles and saying a prayer. She also enjoyed trips with her sister to Atlantic City, as well as spirited Mahjong games with family and friends. She loved to cook, bake, play scrabble and debate politics. And paint her nails in bright, crazy colors of which she was very proud! For the past nine years, Annette has resided at Baypointe Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Brockton, where she was well known for her wit and wry sense of humor, and loved by all who cared for her. Her amazing CNA, Ilda, nicknamed her "Sunshine", and the name stuck with her. Many people at Baypointe gave her excellent care and will be thanked properly in the future, but Unit Secretary Mary, LPN Stacey, CNA Kai and Nursing Unit Manager, Nicole, must be singled out as some of Baypointe's finest employees. They went above and beyond for Annette throughout her stay there. Donations in her name are asked to go to the Susan G. Komen New England, Breast Cancer Fund, PO Box 127, Newton, MA 02468 or at komennewengland.org, as she was a survivor of some 40+ years, or the . Annette's feisty spirit, her heart of gold, and generous, compassionate nature will be missed greatly. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 27, 2020