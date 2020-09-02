Annette T. (Ledoux) Blanchard, age 88, of Brockton, died peacefully at her home on August 30, 2020, after period of failing health. She was the devoted wife of Kenneth R. Blanchard Sr. for 68 years. Annette was born and raised in Brockton, a daughter of the late George and Aldora (St. Louis) Ledoux and remained a lifelong resident of the city. A 1950 graduate of Brockton High School, Annette's career was spent as a bookkeeper. She had worked for Keystone Print and Hanson Print and in her retirement Carrigg Monuments. Annette had been a member of the Sacred Heart School Guild, 20th Century Catholic Club and Enfant de Marie at Sacred Heart Church. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting and watching the Red Sox. She enjoyed trips to Foxwood and playing bingo and the slots at the casino. Most importantly Annette loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Annette was the mother of Kenneth R. Blanchard Jr. of Bridgewater, Richard A. Blanchard and Debbie A. Folan both of Stoughton and Jeanne M. Hand of Brockton. She leaves thirteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Reinald Ladoux of East Bridgewater and the late Leona McGuire and Norman Ledoux. Visiting hours in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Thursday 5-7 p.m. The procession will gather at the funeral home on Friday at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 10 a.m. Burial in the Massschusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Annette's name to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. In following COVID guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed in the funeral home, church and cemetery. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhoe.com
or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.