AnnMarie (Beckner) Mulkey, age 59, of Brockton, died peacefully, September 29, 2019, at Beth Israel Hospital, following a brief illness. AnnMarie was the loving wife for 29 years of Terry Mulkey. Born and raised in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Paul H. Beckner and Elaine A. (Fortier) (Beckner) Connors. AnnMarie was a graduate of Brockton High School, LaBaron Hairdressing Academy and attended Massasoit Community College. For many years she was a hair stylist at Revelations Hair Salon in Randolph, a sales representative for Lia Sophia and Mary K products, and worked alongside with her husband in his painting company. She was an accomplished dog trainer and attended shows with her Samoyeds. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking and entertaining. AnnMarie was a beautiful, strong, smart, loving and caring woman who also had a driven and feisty side. AnnMarie was the mother of Stephen Hughes and his wife Joanna of Billerica and Lindsey Jean Mulkey and her husband Andrew Hass of Brockton; sister of Paul Beckner and his wife Pamela, Darlene Merritt, Jason Connors and his wife Kelly all of Brockton and the late Suzanne Beckner. She was the stepdaughter of Daniel F. Connors Jr. of Brockton; stepsister of Linda Connors of Framingham and the late Robert Beckner, Jill Connors and Kevin Connors. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins, her dogs Jazz, Niko and Kiwi, and nine grand puppies. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Thursday, October 3, 5-8 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Friday morning at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Melrose Cemetery. Donations in AnnMarie's name may be made to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Mass, 1300 W. Elm St. Ext., Brockton, MA 02301. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 2, 2019