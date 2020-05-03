|
Antanas J. Kulbis, 91, of Brockton, died April 25, 2020, peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born in Pakruojis, Lithuania, July 22, 1928. In 1949 Antanas came to America and lived in Cambridge. A year later he served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He was married in 1961 and moved to Brockton. He worked at Arlex Awning Company and later at Honeywell as a Plant Engineer until his retirement. Antanas was active in the Brockton and Boston Lithuanian community. He was part of Ona Ivaskiene's Boston Lithuanian Folk Dance group and traveled all over America. For many years he was a leader for the youngest Lithuanian scout group, "vilkiukai". He taught and led many activities with the group. He enjoyed folk-dancing, working and building outside, and his yearly canoe trip to Maine with his friends. He loved his family and encouraged his children to do the best they could in their life and education. He was the loving husband of Lilija (Keturakis) Kulbis for 59 years. Father of Tadas Kulbis, his wife Ruta (Sidrys) Kulbis (Chicago), Regina Kulbis, her husband Peter Marino (Methuen) and the late Antanas P. Kulbis (1962-1994). He leaves 8 grandchildren Kovas, Vidas, Lukas, Vasara, Rytas Kulbis, and Mikas, Andrius, Lukas Kulbis-Marino and many nieces and nephews. Brother of Onute Pakalnis of Connecticut. He was predeased by his brothers, Jonas, Bolis, Petras, Edvardas. Due to the Coronavirus, a Mass will be held at St. Michael's Church in Avon and burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Brockton at a date and time to be announced. Donations in Antanas' memory can be made to Camp Neringa, 147 Neringa Rd., Brattleboro, VT 05301. For updates, visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on May 3, 2020