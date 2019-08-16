|
Anthony F. Manha, 54, a lifelong resident of Brockton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 12, 2019. Tony was the beloved son of Anthony L. and Maria (Fernandes) Manha of Brockton; father of Anthony Manha of Pennsylvania; grandfather of Angelo and Anthony; brother of Fatima Cipriano and her husband Luis of Westport; uncle of Luis Anthony Cipriano, Alex Cipriano, and Bianca Cipriano. Tony's positive spirit will be missed and he will be forever loved. Services are private.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 16, 2019