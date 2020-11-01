1/1
Anthony Porazzo
Anthony "Tony" Porazzo, 86, passed away on October 28, 2020 in Hernando, Florida. The son of the late Anthony and Helen (Sullivan) Porazzo, Tony was born in Brockton on March 3, 1934. He attended Brockton schools and graduated from Brockton High School. He was a veteran of the US Navy and served during the Korean conflict aboard the submarine the USS Bergall (SS-320). Following the Navy he attended Coyne Electrical School, earning his electrical journeyman license. Tony was a proud electrician for IBEW Local 223 for close to 40 years, retiring as the Assistant Business Agent. Tony was instrumental in establishing the Local 223 Credit Union. Through his work with the IBEW he became a member of the Brockton Building Trades Association and was a former member of the Board of Commissioners for Brockton Housing Authority Tony was an avid golfer, playing in many leagues and courses in Massachusetts and Florida. He was a fan of all Boston sports. Tony was known for his meticulous yard and spent hours cultivating it. Beloved husband of Carol (Samuelson), Tony and Carol recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary; father of Michael and his wife Stephanie of Kansas, Paul and his wife Kathleen of Bridgewater, Joanne Gately and her husband Kevin of Stoughton, Gino and his wife Debra of Colorado and the late Patrick and his wife Heather of South Carolina; grandfather of Daniel and his wife Kate, Melissa, Anthony and his wife Jackie, Alexis, Bianca, Mikaela, Michael, Amanda, John and Luke Porazzo, Jonathan and Colleen Gately; great grandfather of Anthony Jr, Christopher and Elizabeth Porazzo; brother of Louis and his wife Diane; brother-in-law of Andrew (Suzanne) Samuelson, Mary Jones, Dorothy Samuelson, Alice Grant, Margaret (Leroy) Dinnen, Elizabeth (William) Frazier, and Linda Porazzo. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. Predeceased by his siblings, Paul, Michael, Robert (Clare) Porazzo, Camille (Harry) Nelson, Marie (George) Valente, and Lorraine (John) Grandizio. He was incredibly proud of his family and all of their accomplishments. He had been a resident of Brockton for 65 years prior to moving to Florida 21 years ago. In lieu of flowers please emulate Tony's character and lend a hand to someone in need. Services will be held at a later date at the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton with burial at the National Cemetery in Bourne. For online guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
