Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
View Map
Antoinette Rogers


1930 - 2019
Antoinette Rogers Obituary
Antoinette "Etta" Rogers, 89, a resident of Easton for the past 68 years, passed away peacefully at Baypointe Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was the wife of the late Edward Rogers. Born in West Warwick, R.I., a daughter of the late Angelo and Mary (Rossi) Senerchia, she was raised and educated in West Warwick, R.I. Etta was an active volunteer at both My Brother's Keeper and the Fr. Peyton Center at Stonehill College. An avid quilter she was a member of the Easton Quilting Club. She was devoted to her family. Etta is survived by her children, Susanne Rogers of Easton, Jo-Ann Faria of Avon, Cathy Benjamino and her husband Michael of Brockton and Edward Rogers Jr. and his wife Christine (Studley) of Taunton; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Monday morning, July 8, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138), Easton, followed by a funeral service at noon in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Village Cemetery, Easton. In lieu of flowers donations in Etta's memory may be sent to Beacon Hospice 182 North Main Street, Fall River, MA. 02720. For directions or condolences please visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 7, 2019
