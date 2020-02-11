|
Antone M. Costa, 95, of Kingston, passed away on February 6, 2020. He was the devoted husband for 73 years to Helen (Tavares) Costa. He was the loving father of Michael "Mickey" Costa, and daughter-in-law, Susan Costa; loving grandfather of Amber Bernier and her husband Andy and Rachel Costa; great-grandfather of Gabrielle Bernier and Vivian Bernier. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph Costa, John Costa, Rose Costa and Lillian Britto. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was born June 25, 1924, to his parents, the late Antone B. Costa and Evangeline Costa. Antone honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a lifelong wood worker. Antone was a dedicated husband putting the needs of his wife and family before his own. He was extremely generous and loving. He will be missed dearly by his friends and family. A graveside service will be held at Vine Hills Cemetery in Plymouth on Saturday, February 15, at 12 p.m.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 11, 2020