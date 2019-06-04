Home

Antonio Eduardo DeAndrade, 83, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was the loving husband of Germana B. (DoCouto) DeAndrade. He is survived by his wife, Germana B. (DoCouto) DeAndrade; his children, Elizabeth Galewski and her husband Paul, Christine May and her husband Ronnie and Teresa Andrade; his grandchildren, Nicholas Merianos and Randen May; his siblings, Adelaide Sousa, Liliana DeAndrade, Zelia Ashley and Clementina Pacheco. Antonio was also the brother of the late Joseph Andrade. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Friday, June 7, at 9 a.m. thence to St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St., Bridgewater, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. Calling hours on Thursday from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. For guest book, visit Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 4, 2019
