McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
3 Charles Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189
(781) 335-0045
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Weymouth, MA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Weymouth, MA
Antonio F. Zeoli Obituary
Antonio F. Zeoli of Rockland, formerly of Weymouth, passed away peacefully August 7, 2019, at the age of 76. Antonio, son of the late Antonio and Marjorie (Crowley) Zeoli of Weymouth, proudly served in the U.S. Army and went on to have a successful career as a draftsman and metal inspector, retiring after 40 years. Tony enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with his family. He was the beloved husband of 53 years to Frances C. Zeoli of Rockland; devoted father of Ellen Flynn and her husband Michael of Whitman, Nicholas Zeoli and his wife Linda of Easton and Marjorie Musick and her husband Michael of Virginia; cherished Grandpa of 7 grandchildren; loving brother of Gerald Zeoli of Plympton and David Zeoli of Plympton and the late Robert Zeoli. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Streets), East Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Antonio may be made to the Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 10, 2019
