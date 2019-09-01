|
|
Antonio Tavares, age 61, of Brockton, died Friday, August 23, 2019, in the Good Samaritan Medical Center after injuries sustained from being hit by an automobile. He was the loving husband of Manuela (Monteiro) Tavares. He was born in Sao Filipe, Fogo, Cabo Verde son of the late Inocencio Tavares and Angelina Mendes. Antonio was a despachante at the port of Fogo and enjoyed watching soccer especially his team "Porto". In addition to his wife he is survived by 5 daughters, Vania, Roniva, Sandra, Veronica and Elisangela, 3 sons, Odair, Joao Pedro and Emanuel, 5 brothers, Lorenco, Monico, Ze, Antonio and Luis, 4 sisters, Teresa, Maria Filomena, Domingas and Maria Helena, many grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Home of Funerarias Multi Culturel, 238 Court Street, Brockton, with Bishop Filipe C Teixeira, OFSJC Celebrant Wednesday, September 4, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Melrose Cemetery. Visitation in the funeral home Tuesday, September 3, from 6 - 9 p.m. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information please visit (http://www.funerariasmulticulturel.com).
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 1, 2019