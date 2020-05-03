|
Arlena "Lee" (George) Roukous, age 89, of Brockton, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Lee was the loving wife of the late Stephen J. Roukous. She was born and raised in Brockton, the daughter of the late Manthala and Mantura (Mahanna) George, Sr. Lee was a 1949 graduate of Brockton High School. Following, she worked in the offices of Commonwealth Shoe in Whitman. In 1956, she opened LeMar House of Fashion with her sister Margaret, on the corner of Legion Parkway in Brockton, moving to the Enterprise Building on Main Street in 1981. For 47 years, LeMar was known for unique and upscale women's clothing on the South Shore. Buying trips to New York would find Lee and Margaret placing orders and carrying stock home to clientele in anticipation. Salesmen all over the garment district knew and loved the sisters from their many years in the industry. Lee's candid and honest style built trust in her business and personal relationships. Many of her customers became close friends for decades. Lee was the visionary behind biannual charitable fashion shows that would easily sell out to hundreds of people. She used her imagination and passion to distinctively produce each one. Her creative window design lit up Brockton's Main Street for almost five decades. She loved her work, and missed it every day after retiring. Lee was a creative force, a fountain of ideas with a natural inclination to think outside the box and to reimagine things. She could make an event out of the mundane. She delighted in the details and was always excited to share her talent with everyone around her. Lee loved to have fun and to plan parties and events. She enjoyed people, entertaining friends, theater, travel, shopping, art, design and decoration. Lee became a grandmother at age 80, and always made an effort to make each of her three grandchildren feel special, even if she was not feeling well. She enjoyed surprising them with little presents and having fun. Lee is survived by her loving children, Tanya Roukous Carchidi and her husband Christopher, of Hingham, and Mark Roukous and his wife Renee, of Norwell; beloved grandchildren Lola, Grayson and Mila Roukous, and her devoted, ever-present brother, Manthala George, Jr. "Matt" and Lee could be seen around Brockton enjoying dinner together and running into friends. She cherished her time with him and always liked to let everyone know he was her "baby brother." She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, who have all given her great joy throughout her life, and her many close friends, who were like another family to her. Lee especially enjoyed the comfort and companionship of her granddog Jasper, to whom she loved to give extra treats. Lee was the sister of the late Mary (George) Davin, Abraham, Dr. William, Margaret, Joseph and Michael George. The family is deeply grateful to Dr. Bahige Asaker for his loving and attentive care always, and to Dr. Mark J. Sarnak of the Division of Nephrology at Tufts Medical Center, Boston for almost two decades of expertly navigating Lees care with extraordinary compassion, wisdom and good humor. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lees memory may go to The Inker Fund, which provides emergency support for patients with kidney disease in need at Tufts Medical Center. The Inker Fund, c/o Geneva Tucker, Tufts Medical Center, 800 Washington St., Box 391, Boston, MA 02111. If you are able, please give blood to the American Red Cross, to help us pay back the gift of life that sustained Lee these past two years. Call 1-800-GIVE-LIFE to make an appointment. A celebration of Lees life will be held for all at a later date. Private family services will be held at this time. For online condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 3, 2020