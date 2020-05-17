|
Arlene C. (Healy) Morrissey, 81, of Brockton, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan Medical Center. She was the wife of James Morrissey Sr. and mother of Caren Sartori of Dorchester, Christine Sceppa of Brockton, William Wieners of Plymouth, Annmarie Bobst of Brockton, Nancy Wieners of South Carolina, James Morrisey Jr. of Bellingham, John Morrissey of Abington, the late Robert Wieners of Brockton and Barbara Lyon of Brockton. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton. For full obituary, please visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 17, 2020