Arlene Miller
1929 - 2020
Arlene (Cohen) Miller, of Brockton, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Baypointe Rehabilitation Center after a 5 year period of declining health due to dementia. She was 91 years old. Born in Everett, MA on May 28, 1929 she was the daughter of the late Harry and Rebecca (Slavsky) Cohen and was preceded in death by her husband Conway S. Miller. She is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Villani and her husband Louis, and Mindy Zenga and her husband Dan; her 5 granddaughters Christine Baker and her husband Mike, Jennifer Russo, Dyanne Dostoomian and her husband Matt, Carlyn Peters and her husband Kyle and Sara Parisi and her husband Chris, and 10 great grandchildren. Widowed at a young age, she brought up her family by selling Tupperware which eventually led her to becoming a unit manager and winning numerous awards. Later in life she did sales work for Harvard Pilgrim of MA. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed the arts and could always be found locally or in Boston at a concert, or a museum. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her 5 granddaughters. She spent a lot of time supporting her granddaughters by traveling to different gymnasiums to see either a gymnastic or a baton twirling competition. She never missed a choral concert or a drama production at South Middle School and Brockton High School. She could be found most of the time helping by selling tickets, anything needed backstage and especially for many years, upstairs in the Fine Arts building sewing costumes for the musical each year. She enjoyed good wine and good food. Due to social distancing restrictions, funeral services at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel will be livestreamed on Sunday, August 30th at 1:00 PM at the following link: http://distantlink.com/stanetskymemorial.html. Burial at Sharon Memorial Park will be private. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to a charity of your choice. www.stanetskycanton.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 28, 2020.
