Arlene P. (Freed) Meltzer, of Brockton, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019 at the age of 86. Devoted daughter of the late Harry and Rhoda (Rabinovitz) Freed. Beloved wife of the late Marvin E. Meltzer. Loving mother of Gayle Greene and her husband Larry of Ashburnham and Roberta Johnson and her husband Carl of So. Easton. Cherished grandmother of Adam Greene, Emily Greene, Meaghan Johnson and Matthew Johnson and his wife Shannon. Dear sister of Paula Sack and the late Eleanor Green and Barbara Costa. Great grandmother to Jacob, Brian, Toni and Sophie. Arlene also leaves her devoted companion and friend, Fred White of Quincy. Chapel service at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., Canton, MA on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at noon. Interment will be private. Memorial observance at the home of Roberta and Carl Johnson following the service on Sunday from 6 - 8 p.m. and continuing on Monday from 6 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arlene's name, may be made to New England Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135 (www.TheHome.org) or to the of MA, 306 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 (). Schlossberg Solomon Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" SchlossbergChapel.com 781-828-6990
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2019