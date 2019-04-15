|
|
Armand E. St. Amour, 79, of North Andover, passed away April 10, 2019 at the Lawrence General Hospital. He was born in Providence, R.I., and was then raised in Plainfield, Conn. The son of the late William and Amy (Wilcox) St. Amour, Armand proudly served his country as a Field Artilleryman in the United States Army from 1958 to 1961 and earned the rank of Specialist E4. His military decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter Badge with Rifle Bar, and Korea Defense Service Medal. He later joined the Bridgewater V.F.W., he was an avid fisherman, and he loved Western Movies, especially those starring John Wayne. Armand also completed vocational training at Putnam Technical School (Conn.), and was employed as a carpenter for many years. He is survived by his children: Richard St. Amour and wife Donna of Stafford, Va.; Michael St. Amour and wife Michelle of Silver Springs, Fla.; Steven St. Amour and wife Tammy of Moosup, Conn; Kristen Stonecipher and husband Timothy of North Andover, Mass.; Kathy Mitchell and husband Bradley of Fall River, Mass.; step-children: David Sawyer and wife Patricia of Sebago, Maine; Cheryl Ball of Lynnfield, Mass.; Kenneth Sawyer and wife Linda of Abington, Mass.; Karen Sawyer of Beverly, Mass.; and Daniel Sawyer of East Falmouth, Mass. Armand was fondly referred to as "P p" and "Grampa Bum-Bum" by 20 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his ex-wives Carole Brown of East Bridgewater, Mass. and Carolyn Dodge of Plainfield, Conn., and his brother William St. Amour and wife Marie of Georgia. A private funeral with military honors will be held at the Massachusetts National Veterans Cemetery in Bourne, Mass. In Armand's memory, memorial contributions may be made to The Fisher House Foundation (https://www.fisherhouse.org/)
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 15, 2019