Armand J. Beaubien, of Holbrook, formerly of Ontario, Canada passed away peacefully, on August 23, 2020, at the age of 90. Born in Ansonville, Ontario, Canada to the late Alphonse and Emilia (Martineau) Beaubien, Armand was raised and educated there, and moved to the US in 1963. He worked many different jobs over the years, including lumberjacking at age 15, mining, working on the Ontario Hydro, landscaping, and owning his own catering company. Armand was a true outdoorsman. He loved to fish, hunt and garden. Armand always had a wonderful time on his vacations to the beach and the lake with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed life to the fullest, especially when sharing experiences with his family. Armand will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Beloved husband of the late Rose A. (Riendeau) Beaubien. Loving father of Lorraine Levreault and her husband John of Tewksbury, Richard Beaubien of Fairhaven, and the late Jocelyne Calabrese. Devoted brother of Yvette Tucker, Henri Beaubien, Claire James and the late Martha Giroux and Clement Beaubien. Caring 'Grandpa' of Jason Levreault and his wife Lynn, Eric Levreault and his wife Rebecca, and Papa of Jocelyne Fennelly, Julie Beaubien and Paul Calabrese Jr. and his wife Melissa. Cherished Papa Armand of 11 great-grandchildren, Jason Jr., Camden, Julia, Ella, Savannah, Evan, Trey, Sophia, Nicholas, Colin and Big Ben. Armand is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in his name to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, a visitation period will be held on Wednesday, September 2nd, from 10:00 AM | 12:00 PM immediately followed by a Private Funeral Service in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 S. Franklin St. (RT. 37), Holbrook. Burial will follow in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit: www.cartwrightfuneral.com