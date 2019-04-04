|
|
Arnold M. Greenblatt of North Easton, formerly of Brockton, passed away on April 2, 2019, at the age of 86. Arnold was born in Brockton, June 17, 1932. He was educated in the Brockton public school system and graduated from Brockton High School in 1950. Continuing his education, he attended Boston University, graduating with a degree in Business Administration. Upon graduation, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and spent time on bases in California and New Jersey during the Korean War. He then returned to Brockton and opened an insurance agency that soon included travel services. After a short time, he decided to focus on the travel industry and created Atlas Travel Agency. He ran this business successfully for more than 55 years. He prided himself in his work at the agency, relishing the challenge and satisfaction of helping clients get the best vacation deals possible. As a result, he retained a loyal following, with customers returning to the office year after year despite the stacks of paper and the long wait. Arnold steadfastly delayed computerizing his agency, saying he did not want to put the person answering the phone on the other end out of job. Still, his business thrived. As the travel industry moved increasingly from the "mom and pop" storefront to the Internet, Atlas Travel persevered as one of the few remaining travel agencies in Brockton. A lifelong resident of Brockton, Arnold was greatly committed to the city. He championed the efforts for revitalizing downtown Brockton and ran for mayor nine times to have the opportunity to make positive change. He was always aiming to keep the political establishment honest. Although he was often dismissed as a serious candidate, he was recognized as pushing the political debate in the right direction. During his second bid to become mayor in 1991, he lost in the primary despite being the first to question $176,000 in checks made out to the police department that were cashed without being deposited. This eventually became the central issue of that election. Between the travel agency and the political activism, Arnold was a well-known figure in Brockton. He valued the connections he had made and sustained through the years. It was not uncommon for him to encounter someone in the community whom he hadn't seen in many years and easily recall having sent them on their honeymoon over 25 years ago. In addition to business and politics, Arnold loved tinkering with automobiles. He earned a Ph.D. in auto repair from the Brockton Community Schools automotive classes, which he attended for decades. Above all, Arnold's greatest joy came from being a loving husband and devoted father and grandfather. He shared his boundless pride of this children's and grandchildren's activities and accomplishments with everyone. His optimism, love of life, and dry sense of humor touched many and will be missed. He was the devoted son of the late Joseph and Eva (Sampson) Greenblatt; and beloved husband of 56 years to the late Dorothea (Benstock) Greenblatt. He is survived by his cherished family, son, Dana Greenblatt; daughter-in-law, Doris; daughter, Gail Greenblatt; grandchildren, Rachel, Jacob, Aaron and Zach; and sister, Myra Greenblatt. Chapel service at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., Canton, on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 12 p.m. Interment to follow at Agudas Achim Cemetery, Lancaster St. at 1000 Pearl St., Brockton. Memorial observance at his residence following interment until 8 p.m. continuing Saturday 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Donations in Arnold's memory may be made to the . Schlossberg Solomon Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" SchlossbergChapel.com 781-828-6990
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 4, 2019