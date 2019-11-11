|
Arthur B. "Tiger" Bishop, III, 54, of West Bridgewater and former longtime resident of Stoughton, died suddenly at the Good Samaritan Medical Center on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Tiger was the loving husband of Carol Ann (Marley) Bishop. Tiger was born in Stoughton and was a graduate of Stoughton High School and played on the hockey team. He was a Kidney Dialysis Technician for many years working at the Goddard Kidney Center. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, darts, playing cards, all animals, especially his pup Gabby Mae, taking trips to Foxwoods and rooting for the Patriots. Tiger was known as the comedian in the family and loved spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his wife, Tiger is survived by his son, Arthur Brenton Bishop, IV of Stoughton. He was the stepfather of Ryan Monahan of Stoughton and Christine Rau of Easton. He was the son of the late Arthur B. Bishop, Jr. and Patricia Ann (Thompson) Bishop. He is also survived by his former wife, Ann Marie Grogan. He was the brother of Terri L. Ross and her husband Tim of Stoughton, Kim Ann Dubose of South Carolina and Lori Jean Williamson and her husband John of Florida. He was the stepbrother of Mary Green and her husband Jim of Onset and Dan Brienze and his wife Danelle of California. He was also survived by his stepmother, Ann F. Bishop. Tiger was the brother-in-law of Donna Meliconda and her husband Billy, Mary Tibbetts and her partner William Greenlaw, and Stephen G. Marley. Tiger was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral prayers will be offered in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27) Stoughton on Tuesday, November 12, at 7 p.m. Visiting hours prior from 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in the loving memory of Arthur to the Kidney Dialysis Foundation (https://www.kdf.org.sg/) or the MSPCA, Attn: Donations, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 11, 2019