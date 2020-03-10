|
Arthur F. Murphy of Roslindale, formerly of Avon and Ft. Myers, Fla., passed away March 8, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary L. (Gobbi) Murphy; the devoted father of Maureen Murphy of Brockton, Carol Murphy of Mansfield, Patricia Murphy of Chatham, Mary Murphy and her husband Richard of Attleboro, and Margaret Murphy of Lakeville. Also survived by 4 loving grandchildren. He was a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran and a member of Teamsters Union Local 25. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., Dedham, on Friday, March 13, from 9-10:45 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, Dedham, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, on Friday at 1:30 p.m. For directions and guest book, gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2020