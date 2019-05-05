|
Arthur Gordon Jarvis Jr., 97, of Brockton, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Brockton. He was born in East Bridgewater, to Arthur G. Jarvis Sr. and Cora Emond-Jarvis. Arthur worked at the Fore River shipyard as a lead welder where he met the love of his life, Rita C. Murphy-Jarvis. He proudly served his country as a Communications Support Specialist in the Pacific with the U.S. Navy during World War II and was discharged in July of 1946. After the war, Arthur took a position with New England Telephone & Telegraph Company as an installer, was quickly promoted to foreman and retired in 1985 as the Division Manager for Central Office Design. Arthur and Rita loved to cart their six children around New England to various events, vacations and particularly swim meets, the family sport. He was an excellent golfer and was a longtime member of the Brockton Country Club where he shot two holes-in-one over the years. In addition, in his retirement Arthur could often be found combing the local flea markets for battered antique chairs, particularly Boston Rockers which he restored to perfect condition. This skill put him in great demand by many local antique dealers; and many of his best ones were kept and are cherished by the family. He had three siblings, Mary Phyllis Distasi of Brockton and the late Leah Crowley of West Bridgewater and Robert Jarvis of Berkley, Calif. Arthur is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Rita; his six children, Peter and his wife Elizabeth of Morristown, N.J., Joanne Denietolis and her husband David of Plymouth, Ellen Webster and her husband John of Annapolis, Md., Mary Jane Jarvis of Taunton, Leah Jarvis of Norton, Paul of Denver, Colo.; and eight grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St., Brockton, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, with visitation at 9:30-11 a.m., followed by a short service. Burial services at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 1:15 p.m. with military honors. Due to the outstanding staff and care Arthur received in the later stages of his life at the vet centers in Brockton and West Roxbury, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to either of these facilities at www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/volunteernow. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on May 5, 2019