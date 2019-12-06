|
Arthur J. Costa, age 75, of Brockton, died unexpectedly, December 1, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. Art was the loving husband of Linda C. (Cole) Costa for 30 years. Born in Brockton, he was the son of the late Arthur and Sophie R. (Apanowicz) Costa. He was raised and educated in Taunton and was a graduate of Taunton Vocational High School. Art was an auto body repair technician, and for over 30 years was the proud owner of Art Costa Services. Artie was a longtime member of the Wheels of Time Car Club, Enterprise Club and the Pacesetters Car Club. He was an antique auto, hot rod enthusiast and an avid Velocity TV fan. Art enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, his three dogs, working on his cars, using his boat The Costa Lotta, and traveling to warm destinations. One of Arts favorite projects was renovating his summer home in Wareham where he was able to walk his dogs on the beach with his wife Linda. Artie is survived by his daughters, Dawn Marie Costa-Scott and her husband Ronald of North Easton, Paige Costa of Brockton, Cassie Costa and her fiance Sean Gillis of Brockton and Michelle Gawron and her husband Andrew of Derry, N.H. He was the brother of the late Shirley Ann Silvia. Artie is also survived by a niece, Roberta Silvia; a nephew, Chris Cole; several great-nieces and nephews and many friends. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Sunday, December 8, from 2-6 p.m. A funeral service will be held Monday at the funeral home at 10 a.m., followed by burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. Donations in Arts name may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 6, 2019