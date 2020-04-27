|
Arthur J. Curley "Punchy", 79, of Hanover and formerly of Abington, passed away on April 23, 2020 from complications of the Covid-19 virus. Born on November 17, 1940 in Boston, he was the son of the late Arthur and Louise Curley. He leaves behind his devoted wife Marge, son Arthur Curley and wife Judi of Tilton, N.H., son Scott Curley and wife Sue of Plymouth, son Darrell Curley of Sanborton, N.H., daughter Lynne Sarantopoulos and husband Michael of West Bridgewater and ten grandchildren. He was the brother to the late James Curley, Joan Zorrilla, Richard Curley and Paul Curley. He is survived by sisters Betty Curley and Louise Barry. Arthur proudly served in the Army National Guard for seven years and worked at Boston Edison and NSTAR for over thirty years. He was also a member of UWUA Local 369. Arthur was beloved by all for his easy-going personality and love of sports and music. For over 15 years, he was a fixture in the Abington Youth Soccer Community coaching all four of his children. He was an avid Boston sports fan, but most of all was his grandchildren's biggest fan. Arthur enjoyed traveling with his wife Marge and spending weekends at their lake cabin in New Hampshire. Passionate for music, Arthur prided himself on his knowledge of fifties and sixties rock hits and loved to sing along to all the tunes with his family. The Curley family would like to thank the staff at Southwood Nursing Home of Norwell for their kind and compassionate care of Arthur. You will forever be remembered. Family and friends will honor and celebrate Arthurs life at a memorial service and burial at Bourne National Cemetery at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306. For online condolences please visit www.blanchardfuneralfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 27, 2020